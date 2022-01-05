Jessica Simpson Says She's Gained and Lost 100 Pounds Three Times, Proudly Poses in Bikini

Jessica Simpson is 'spring breakin' with a smile.

The 41-year-old singer, actress, entrepreneur and author took to Instagram with a selfie showing herself in a colorful bikini, peach-colored floppy hat and shades. The star posed with a smile and explained exactly why she's filled with happiness in her caption.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!" said Simpson, who also added "Hard work," "Determination" and "Self Love" in the caption. She signed it off with, "I enjoyed a good proud cry today" followed by arm flex, sun and heart emojis.

The mother of three has previously opened up about her body image. Back in September 2019, Simpson revealed losing 100 pounds since the birth of her third child, Birdie, after reaching 240 pounds. At the time, she said she felt "proud" to have dropped the pounds and to be feeling "like myself again." Her trainer would later tell ET that walking 12,000 steps a day proved pivotal.

Nearly a year ago, Simpson opened up to ET about a strategy that boosted her health journey -- ditching the scale!

"We have a goal, right? But I say throw out the scale," she said at the time. "I would use it like a measuring tape because the scale can literally mess our entire day up... I had [husband] Eric [Johnson] walk it to the trash can."

Simpson found the act to be freeing, adding, "I have to rid myself of measuring up to what weight I should be because I've had so many people tell me what weight I need to be and I think it's really about just how you feel."

Simpson also broached the subject about throwing away her scale in her Amazon Original Stories essay, Take the Lead: An Essay, that is "about motherhood, self-acceptance, and overcoming the fears that hold you back." In the piece, she notes why she stopped weighing herself late into her third pregnancy with daughter Birdie.

"While I was working on my book in 2019, three weeks before I had Birdie, I weighed myself," she shared, referencing her memoir, Open Book. "At that point, I couldn’t see the scale, so Eric had to read the number to me. He read the number with the impassive voice of a man who is in love with his wife. 'This has to be broken,' I said. Eric didn’t say anything. 'Here, you just get on it,' I said. He did. The number was accurate. And less than mine. I weighed more than my husband, a six-foot-three former tight end in the NFL. I sat on the tub and burst into tears. My pregnancy with Birdie had been so difficult, with hospitalizations and incredible discomfort, and now this number suddenly wanted to push itself to the front and say, 'I am what matters.'"

During an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek earlier this year, Simpson shared the details about the difficulty and discomfort she felt ahead of giving birth to Birdie, which included lying on a hospital bed with a case of bronchitis that was so severe, she was on a breathing machine.

"Her [Birdie] oxygen levels were dropping. I couldn't breathe," Simpson said. "I was 260 pounds. She was a very big baby. We were like, 'Just take her out.'"