Jessica Simpson Releases Emotional 'Particles' Cover and Music Video

Jessica Simpson is getting back into music! On Thursday, the 41-year-old singer wowed fans with a cover of Nothing But Thieves' 2017 track, "Particles," as well as a music video for her version of the song.

Directed by Justin Coloma, the video features Simpson wearing a black dress and sitting in a chair as she belts out the emotional song into a microphone.

Simpson's stripped-down take on the track is piano-based, and more of a ballad than the original version.

Surrounded by stained glass and candles, Simpson sings about addiction, driving someone she loves away, and wanting to be better for that person. The cover comes after the mother of three recently celebrated four years of sobriety.

Simpson posted about her cover song and music video on Instagram, sharing a still from the video and writing, "The whole idea of music heals is an honest truth to me. This song saved a broken piece of me."

The song and music video's release came two days after Simpson teased potential new music on Instagram. The singer shared a photo from what we now know to be her "Particles" music video with the caption "11.11," which is Thursday's date.

She additionally shared a black-and-white photo of a piano with the same caption.

Simpson's most recent music came in February 2020, when she included six songs in the audiobook for her memoir, Open Book. Those tracks were Simpson's first in nearly a decade, as she had last released Happy Christmas in 2010.

When ET spoke to Simpson ahead of the release of her memoir, she opened up about how making those six songs was a cathartic experience amid her struggles with alcohol.

"The music is actually everything that inspired me to get sober and write the book," she said. "Because I realized when I was going down into my studio, even though I was in the comfort of my house, I had to drink to numb the pain that I was about to experience to write."