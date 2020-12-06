Jessica Mulroney Apologizes to Sasha Exeter After Accusations of 'White Privilege'

Jessica Mulroney is apologizing for her actions toward influencer Sasha Exeter. The stylist and Meghan Markle's best friend came under scrutiny after Exeter shared how Mulroney "took offense" to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement and used her "textbook white privilege" to send her a "threat in writing."

“As some of you may have seen, @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement,” Mulroney admitted in an Instagram apology on Thursday. "She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out.”

The stylist continued by adding that she did not intend to jeopardize her livelihood and knew that their disagreement got out of hand. "For that I am sorry," she wrote. "I also know this is not about me, nor should it be about me. It is about the Black community that has been subject to racism, discrimination and violence for far too long."

Mulroney then shared that she would be stepping back from social media and giving her platform over to black voices to share their experiences.

Exeter posted a lengthy video sharing her side of the story and how Mulroney allegedly threatened her and told her that her show was more important to promote than what was going on in the world.

"Jessica Mulroney took offense to a very generic call to action that I shared to my IG Stories. And what happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday, June 3," she began. "Listen, I'm by no means calling Jess a racist, but what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin."

Exeter continued saying that her white privilege led her to have the "confidence to come for my livelihood in writing."

Following Mulroney's apology, CTV, which broadcasts her show I Do, Redo, released a statement announcing that it would remove the show from its channel and platform.

"Because recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed I Do, Redo from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately," the statement reads, in part.

Mulroney also addressed her show's removal in her Instagram story, adding, "I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from my professional engagement at this time. I'm going to take this time to reflect, learn and focus on my family."

"I also want to take a moment to clarify that I have no intention of pursuing any legal action. I was wrong, and for that I am truly sorry," she wrote.

Instagram Story

This comes after a number of other TV personalities have been fired for their past actions. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were let go from Vanderpump Rules for their actions toward their former co-star Faith Stowers.

