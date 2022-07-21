Jessica Alba Recalls Her 'Unplanned' Wedding to Cash Warren -- Waffles Included!

Jessica Alba’s love story with Cash Warren is one for the books! In the July/August issue of Glamour UK, the Honest Beauty founder shares details about their unconventional love story, which started in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, when Warren, who was working on the film, slipped her a note that said, “I really, really like you,” that he signed with a dollar sign.

Four years later, in 2008, the couple decided on a whim to tie the knot. “We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant! It wasn’t planned,” Alba, who was expecting their oldest child, Honor, tells the publication.

“It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah,’” she recalls.

Dennis Leupold

Alba, 41, shared that after becoming Mrs. Warren, the pair had a celebratory meal of waffles.

“And then I said, ‘Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor’s appointment? Will you come to my doctor’s appointment?'” she adds. “And that’s how it happened!”

In May, Alba and Warren celebrated 14 years of marriage. The L.A.'s Finest actress rang in the occasion with a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her love.

Dennis Leupold

“18 years of life 14 years of marriage -through thick and thin we’ve always found our way back to each other,” she wrote next to a carousel of pictures. Can’t think of anyone else I would want to share this life with Love you my babe @cash_warren.”

When asked for the secret to their longevity, the star said communication.

“I think just over-communicating,” Alba shares inside the magazine. “Not letting things build up for too long.”

In their 18 years together, the pair have become parents of three -- Honor, 14, Haven, 10 and Hayes, 4. Alba, who has been candid about building her relationship with her oldest daughter in therapy, revealed that she now does it with both of her girls.

“I went with both of them,” Alba says about starting therapy with her girls. “And around puberty is when it’s the time I think, for me, with my girls. That’s when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, ‘I don’t want to talk anymore.’ And I’m like, ‘We’re not doing this. We’ve got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don’t shut me out.’”

Jessica Alba/Instagram

She adds, “I was like, ‘Look, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to know all the answers. But I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don’t is different from what your sister likes and doesn’t like. And I’m going to make mistakes. Here’s a safe space, you can’t get in trouble – let me know what I’m doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?’”