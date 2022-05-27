Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Expecting Baby No. 2

Prepare the nursery! Jesse Tyler Ferguson announced on Friday he is expecting a second child with his husband, Justin Mikita.

The 46-year-old Modern Family star posted the news in a video on Instagram. "We are expanding our family," he said. "Beckett is going to be a sibling this fall!" The couple welcomed their almost 2-year-old son in July 2020.

"Like the majority of people in this country right now, we are heartbroken at the attacks all over the country," Ferguson captioned his video. "From senseless gun violence to state by state attacks on our transgender family and an onslaught of attacks on women’s reproductive health."

Ferguson reminded his followers about his and Mikita’s non-profit, Pronoun, which raises funds for LGBTQIA advocacy. The organization is now partnering with MiliMili, a female-owned small business in Los Angeles, to sell a collection of sleep sacks, crib sheets, eye masks and robes designed by Katie Kaapcke.

"We will be using these resources to target states where reproductive health and transgender rights are currently under constant attack," Ferguson wrote. He and Mikita also announced $25,000 donations to the ACLU, National Abortion Federation and Everytown for Gun Safety.

"We are so excited to have a little one joining our growing family," Ferguson wrote, "and so proud to support the choice to do it."