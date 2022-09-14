Jesse Powell, '90s R&B Singer, Dead at 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer known for his hit single, “You,” has died. He was 51.

The singer’s family confirmed his death in a statement on Tuesday. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell," his sister, Tamara Powell, wrote on Instagram. "The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy."

"Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career," the message continued. "We want you all to know that you meant the world to him."

So far, no further details, such as cause of death, have been released by the family at this time.

Many of Powell’s peers took to his sister’s comments to share their condolences.

“Deep condolences 💐 to you and the family. What a gentleman and sweet soul. I remember we had a promo gig in St. Louis and he saaaaaang dowwwwwn!!! Whew!! What a voice!!” Deborah Cox said.

“Oh no💔😭so very sorry Prayers up for the family rip Jesse,” gospel singer Erica Campbell wrote.

Tamera took to the comments to thank everyone for the love.

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR PRAYERS & CONDOLENCES 💐,” she wrote.

Powell, who was born in Gary, Indiana, released his debut album, Jesse Powell, in 1996. In 1999, his single, “You,” was the breakout on his sophomore album, 'Bout It. It was Powell’s first top 10 hit. In the years that followed, Powell went on the release JP (2001) and Jesse (2003).