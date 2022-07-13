'Jersey Shore 2.0' Halts Production After Original Cast Slams Reboot

MTV confirms to ET that production on Jersey Shore 2.0 has been paused. In May, the network announced that a Jersey Shore reboot was in the works -- more than a decade after the original cast first hit the boardwalk.

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts," MTV said in a statement at the time. “Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long,” the statement added.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Shortly after the announcement, the show’s original cast members -- DJ Pauly D, Mike "The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick -- took to social media to share their disapproval with the reboot, along with the hashtag, #WeAreJerseyShore.

"As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," the statement read.

"We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives to the world," the OG cast added. "So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."

While MTV has stopped the production of Jersey Shore 2.0, the original cast is still set to continue filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in 2018, and has been on for five seasons.