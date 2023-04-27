Jerry Springer, Iconic Talk Show Host, Dead at 79

Jerry Springer, the iconic talk show host, has died, a spokesperson for his family tells ET. He was 79.

"Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesperson for the family. "He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

According to the rep, Springer died peacefully in his home outside Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday.

Springer was best known for his long-running tabloid talk show, The Jerry Springer Show, which debuted in 1991 and aired in syndication until 2018.

"Anybody can be a talk show host," Springer told ET during an exclusive visit to The Jerry Springer Show set in 2016. "You do three things to be a talk show host. You have to be able to say, 'You did what? Come on out! We'll be right back.' If you can do those three lines, you've got a career."

Prior to his massively successful TV career, Springer served as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977.

In 2019, Springer went on to host the syndicated courtroom show, Judge Jerry. The program was was canceled in 2022 after three seasons.

Springer made his final TV appearance in October on The Masked Singer, where he performed as "The Beetle."

He is survived by his daughter, Katie, and his sister, Evelyn.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, fans consider following his spirit and making a donation to a worthy advocacy organization or committing to an act of kindness in his memory.

As Springer famously said, "Take care of yourself, and each other."