Jerry Seinfeld Is Back With His First New Comedy Special in 22 Years

Jerry Seinfeld is back! The comedy legend is starring in a brand-new, original special for the first time since 1998. Called Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, the special will debut globally on Netflix on Tuesday, May 5.

In the first teaser released on Thursday, Seinfeld finds himself in a precarious situation as he prepares to go on stage in New York City for his stand-up special. Dressed like secret agent, Seinfeld is strapped down to a table in a parody of the iconic laser scene from the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger.

Filmed at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan, Seinfeld’s hour-long special will exemplify what the comedian does best: delivering sharp and hilarious perspectives on everyday life.

While the Netflix special is new, Seinfeld has not been far from the limelight thanks to his long-running conversation series, Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, which returned for its 11th season last summer.

While promoting the show, the 65-year-old comedian sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner to dish on what it was like to shoot the pilot for his hit NBC sitcom, Seinfeld, three decades ago.

"You know, what I remember is I felt really uncomfortable," Seinfeld recalled. "To go from stand-up comedy to acting, that was my first real, professional acting moment that I ever had."

