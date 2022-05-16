Jerry Bruckheimer Addresses If Johnny Depp Will Ever Return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Franchise

Will Johnny Depp ever reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise? As rumors swirl about a possible sixth installment of the famed Disney film series, many wonder if Depp's offscreen defamation case has him cast out of production.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked point-blank, "Will Depp be back?" To which he responded, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

Depp is currently in the midst of a highly publicized civil defamation case with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The legal proceedings have brought out allegations of domestic violence, manipulation and character assassination on both sides of the bench.

However, there is still hope for the future of the Pirates franchise. Bruckheimer weighed in on possible replacement lead roles and if the sixth Pirates film would feature a woman in the captain's hat.

“Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without,” Bruckheimer said.

In 2020, Robbie's involvement in the film was reported and the news of a female lead and a more female-dominant supporting cast drew excitement and criticism alike. Later that year, the Birds of Prey star was asked about her involvement on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and she teased, "Maybe. It's early days. I shan't say no more … for now."

While nothing is set in stone just yet, fans might be saying "'ello, poppet" to a new Pirates of the Caribbean film sooner than they thought -- sans Depp.