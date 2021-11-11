Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler Play Hardball in 'Mayor of Kingstown' First Look (Exclusive)

The new series, from co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, follows the McLusky family -- power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, Mayor of Kingstown provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's premiere, Renner's Mike McLusky and Chandler's Mitch McLusky have a very heated conversation with an angry father, Walter, whose teenage son committed a not-so-innocent crime. As the dad gets riled up the longer the chat goes, Mike and Mitch set him straight.

"Just because you pay us, you think you can talk to him like that?" Mike confronts Walter. "Is that it? Who the f**k do you think you're talking to?"

After resigning to the fact that he may have been slightly out of line here, the dad cowers to the McLusky brothers. "The mayor," he mutters.

"Yeah you're f**king right! Look, we had your kid in protection, right? But he's got a big f**king mouth and not much common sense, so what do you want?" Mike asks, explaining why there's not much more protecting they can do for his son. After all, the kid did break a guard's jaw.

"But when they throw the book at him, they don't want some 'beat the s**t' 17-year-old in front of that judge, so he's fine for now," Mitch assures. "But he's gotta understand and you've gotta understand, he's gettin' another five years on that sentence. And he's got to come to grips with the fact that his only protection is with the Whites and he's gonna have to play ball to get it."

"And that means he keeps his mouth shut and he does what he's supposed to do," he lays down the law. "Because if he doesn't, he's going to end up somebody's girl for the next decade. Be sure to make that clear to him."

Mayor of Kingstown premieres Sunday, Nov. 14 on Paramount+.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

