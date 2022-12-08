Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Strip Down for Naked Holiday-Themed Ad

Donnie Wahlberg found a creative way to get on Jenny McCarthy's "nice list" this holiday season -- by being a little naughty.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed the new ad for his wife's lip gloss line, Formless Beauty, in which he and McCarthy strip down naked to sell the goods. Set to the tune of the New Kids on the Block's "Unwrap You," McCarthy can be seen holding their two pooches while wearing nothing but a pair of red Chuck Taylors.

Ditto for Donnie, who is also looking festive in a Santa Claus hat while donning an oversized bow to help keep things PG-13. He captioned it, "When @jennymccarthy called it #TheNudeCollection, she wasn't kidding!" Donnie, proving why he's such a great hubby, said he's "always happy to lend a hand for the #holidays."

And, for good measure, Donnie signed the caption with "#HappyNudeYear."

The two business moguls have been busy, especially during this holiday season. While McCarthy was juggling the season finale of The Masked Singer and Wahlberg stays busy with his CBS show, Blue Bloods, the couple carved out a little time out of their busy schedules to attend the Electric Christmas Parade last week in St. Charles, Illinois. McCarthy is from nearby Evergreen Park, about an hour or so away from St. Charles.

The couple took a ride on the Wahlburger float and evidently worked up a good appetite, because afterward the happy couple headed to St. Charles hot spot and Italian joint Mio Modo (Italian for "my way"), where they celebrated the night with a glass of red and some delicious grub.

From cooking together or attending NBA games, the couple can't get enough of each other. They've been together for nearly a decade. Just last year, after celebrating their seven-year anniversary, McCarthy opened up to Rachael Ray about their passionate love for each other.

"We just celebrated our seven-year anniversary. And I can't even believe that we've made it seven years," she said excitedly. "Which is a good thing because it feels like it's only been about a year. Everything's still really exciting."

"We still FaceTime-sleep together every night that we're not together," she continued, referring to Wahlberg's production schedule on Blue Bloods and her own schedule on The Masked Singer. "We're just lucky in love."