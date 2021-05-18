Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, are about to be outnumbered! The 42-year-old 9-1-1 actress announced on Tuesday that she is currently pregnant with her third child.

"Oh baby!" Hewitt wrote on Instagram alongside her positive pregnancy test. "We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you."

Hewitt also told People, who was first to break the news, that the pregnancy was a surprise.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," Hewitt said. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

Hewitt and Hallisay are already parents to 7-year-old daughter Autumn and 5-year-old son Atticus. She added that their children are both "so excited" to welcome another sibling.

Oddly enough, Hewitt's 9-1-1 character, Maddie, was recently pregnant and gave birth on the show.

"With both of my children, I labored for a long time, but I pushed only twice, so I got very lucky to only push a couple of times, so I never pushed for like nine hours straight, so it was a lot, I had a very bad migraine, I broke a lot of blood vessels in my face," Hewitt shared with ET of her experience on set.

