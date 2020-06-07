Jennifer Lopez 's sequin face mask is available for preorder. The star was spotted sporting a glitzy face covering while out biking in the Hamptons on Sunday with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The stylish face mask is from the brand Katie May and is aptly named the Disco Ball Face Mask. The mask is fit for the glamorous star, and it's currently available for preorder on Revolve for $26, estimated to be delivered on July 20. The fitted, double-layered, non-medical grade mask is decked out in white sequins on the exterior, while the interior has a soft, comfortable lining. It also features two adjustable straps.