Jennifer Lopez Stars in Stylish Campaign for Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Collection

Jennifer Lopez looks so stylish and cool in the latest Coach campaign for the fashion brand's new collection, featuring artwork from the late artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection honors Basquiat and his vision with clothing and accessories that introduce the visionary to a new generation.

"Basquiat is one of my heroes," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in the press release. "He embodied the creative, inclusive spirit of New York and was a force for change in his community. I am proud to celebrate his work and values and help bring them to a new generation. I’m also incredibly grateful for the support and trust given to me by Basquiat’s family, and would like to thank them for their help in creating this collection and campaign."