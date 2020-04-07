Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Celebrate 4th of July By Urging People to Vote

This year's Fourth of July might look different, but the stars are still celebrating in their own special way. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protests against police brutality and systemic racism, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon are urging people to register to vote in the coming elections, while others are reminding people to stay safe.

"This Independence Day, I am simply asking everyone to celebrate by getting LOUD. 🎆 #LetsGetLoud by using our voices, by changing the race and age voting gap, and driving everyone to the polls to vote this November," J.Lo wrote on Instagram. "Many thanks to @MichelleObama for starting her organization #WhenWeAllVote, making it easier for people to register. And thank you for joining us by banding together to BE the change you want to see in the world."

Witherspoon also expressed the need to vote and "creating the change you want to see in our country."

Billy Baldwin also tweeted, "Happy 4th of July. Our true independence comes November 3rd."

Others, like the Backstreet Boys, reminded their fans to celebrate the holiday "responsibly."

Whether it's encouraging people to head to the polls, relaxing with their loved ones or reminding people to wear face masks, see how other celebrities are celebrating the holiday.

