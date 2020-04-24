Jennifer Lopez Recalls How She 'Loved' Getting Her Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck in 2002

Jennifer Lopez was delighted to receive her 6.1-carat pink Harry Winston diamond from her former fiancé, Ben Affleck, in 2002. The 50-year-old actress revealed her feelings about the sparkler during a chat with Dua Lipa, Charli XCX and Zane Lowe on the At Home with Apple Music series earlier this week.

While speaking with them, Lopez recalled meeting Barbra Streisand at a party many years back.

"I met her at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know," Lopez said. "He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever. I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong."

"So, she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. I’m like, 'Oh my god.' And she’s like, 'Can I see your ring?'" she continued. "And she asked me about the ring, but then she asked me -- and I thought it was so strange -- about being famous, and how I handle it."

Lopez's engagement to Affleck ended in 2004 and the singer went on to tie the knot with Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Lopez and Anthony split in 2014 and the former is currently engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez and Rodriguez initially planned to get married this summer, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to change their plans.

In fact, when ET spoke with Rodriguez via video chat, he revealed that his and Lopez's reps are hard at work determining new contingencies for everything from the wedding to "going on tour next summer" to potential movie projects.

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look," Rodriguez said.

