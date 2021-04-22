Jennifer Lopez Poses With 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Stars Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz After Filming Wraps

Jennifer Lopez is ready to share her Shotgun Wedding with the world! The 51-year-old triple-threat star celebrated the end of filming on her upcoming romantic comedy, in which she stars in and produces.

"That’s 👏 A 👏 Wrap! 👏 #ShotgunWedding," Lopez captioned a series of photos from the set in the Dominican Republic. In the pics, she's posing with co-stars Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz.

Shotgun Wedding follows a couple's destination wedding that gets hijacked by criminals and features Lopez as bride Darcy.

The filming of the rom-com might have been bittersweet for the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer, who recently split from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

A source recently told ET that "Jennifer has been doing her best to keep her head up since her split with Alex."

"She tried her hardest to make the relationship work, but it just wasn't making her happy anymore. She knew it was time to let go," said the source, adding that keeping busy makes Lopez "feel fulfilled" and "has been good for her."

As for what led to the couple's breakup, the source noted that there were "issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues" that Lopez "couldn't get past."

While she's no longer getting married in real-life, Shotgun Wedding will most likely premiere this year.