Jennifer Lopez Poses Fully Nude for Cover Art of New Single

Jennifer Lopez is baring it all!

The singer fully exposed herself in her new cover art for her upcoming single, "In the Morning." JLo, 51, posted a photo of herself fully naked against a black backdrop and the name of her new song she is releasing this week.

"Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: @mertalas & @macpiggott," the Marry Me star captioned her snap.

The day before, Lopez had posted a teaser video of her track, along with even more sizzling pics of her naked self. She also teased a number of potential news songs that fans would be hearing in the coming weeks.

"#InTheMorning #MorningFace #TurkeyEgg #NewMusic," she wrote.

The new music announcement came just days after Lopez and Maluma rocked the American Music Awards on Sunday, performing their hits "Pa Ti" and "Lonely."

Lopez looked sensational in a semi-sheer bodysuit as she danced in what appeared to be a Chicago-inspired jail motif for her verse on "Pa' Ti," singing and dancing as the shadow of the bars cast stripes across her slender figure.

Maluma, looking suave in a pinstripe double-breasted suit, then joined her for "Lonely," and the chemistry between the gorgeous performers was palpable. The two sat opposite one another before Lopez climbed onto the table for one of the most seductive moments from their phenomenal number.

Relive the moment below.