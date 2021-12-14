Jennifer Lopez Performs 'On My Way (Marry Me)' on 'The Voice' Finale

Jennifer Lopez made her debut on The Voice stage on Tuesday's live season 21 finale to perform a stunning version of her newest hit!

The multi-talented performer took the stage to perform "On My Way (Marry Me)," from her upcoming rom-com,Marry Me, where she stars alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Dressed in a white gown and cape, Lopez took the stage -- which was stacked in grand pianos -- for the subdued start of her ballad, as scenes from the film were projected behind her.

As the song soared, she climbed to a platform to sing next to guitarist Lukas Nelson, as fireworks and a perfectly-placed wind machine made the performance as cinematic as could be.

Marry Me suffered a number of pandemic-related delays but is finally slated to be released on Valentine's Day 2022. In the upcoming film, J.Lo portrays superstar Katalina "Kat" Valdez, who is engaged to her equally successful fiancé, Bastian, played by Maluma. Owen plays a math teacher whom Kat randomly picks to marry when she spots him with a "Marry Me" sign in the crowd at her concert after learning that Bastian has been having an affair.

In the real world, J.Lo's love life couldn't look more like a fairytale come to life. A source told ET that Lopez and Ben Affleck are "planning on spending Christmas together and are wanting to make it as special as possible for the kids."

Ahead of The Voice finale, the coaches opened up to ET about Ariana Grande's first season on The Voice. John Legend praised her as a "conscientious and loving" coach, who offered her team members "specific and excellent advice."

And while Ari was a bit down on herself for not having any competitors in the season 21 finale, Kelly Clarkson assured her that many coaches have been in the same position in Voice seasons past, while also praising her for putting an immediate emphasis on vocal health with her team. "I was like, how have we never talked about this! It's so important." Kelly remarked.

For her part, Ariana said she felt "so blessed" to have coached her first season of The Voice -- even if it didn't end in a victory.

"I wouldn't change anything about it. I know I'm out of the running in a big way, but I had the most beautiful time, and I feel like I got to do some really special work with these artists," she shared. "And I will continue to know and work with them, and I care deeply about them."

"I made incredible friendships, and learned so much from [my fellow coaches]," Ari added. "I'm so blessed to have been a part of it, and it was a very cherished experience to me."

See more from this season of The Voice in the video below.