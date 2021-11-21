Jennifer Lopez Performs 'On My Way' Live for the First Time at the 2021 American Music Awards

After debuting the first trailer and single for her upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, on Friday, Jennifer Lopez took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night to perform “On My Way” live for the first time.

The 52-year-old superstar, who appeared in adramatic black gown sitting at a piano, stunned the audience inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and fans at home with an emotional performance of the piano ballad.

She then did a quick and stunning outfit change, wearing a beige tulle dress with a veil. Scenes from the film flashes behind her as she belted out the deep lyrics.

The solo performance follows last year’s steamy duet with Maluma, who also appears in the upcoming film opposite Lopez, as the two performed a medley of “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”

Lopez, meanwhile, joined a jam-packed roster of star-studded performers, including Bad Bunny, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator and New Edition and New Kids on the Block teaming up for the first time, and was hosted by Cardi B.

The 2021 American Music Awards aired live on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.