Jennifer Lopez Is Back to Work With Maluma on a New Music Video

No rest for Jennifer Lopez! The singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, are back to work in New York City.

Lopez fans will be thrilled to hear that the performer spent some time over the weekend recording a music video with Maluma, 26. The two were spotted heading into a studio in Brooklyn on Sunday.

According to an eyewitness, both musicians were taking health and safety precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Lopez rocking a tie-dye face mask that matched her tie-dye sweatsuit.

Lopez teased the project in a video posted on social media earlier on Sunday. "I've been shooting a video for the past two days and I should be sleeping right now. But excited to get back to the set, a lot of adrenaline, can't sleep," she said. "If you want to know what I've been working on -- should I tell you? If you want to know, comment below."

Among those responding wishing for Lopez to share more was Maluma, who commented, "Tell us please."

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was seen enjoying what appeared to be a business lunch at Carbone in New York City’s Greenwich Village on Saturday. "[It] looked like a business meeting -- they were more focused on their discussion than their food!" says an eyewitness, who saw three men and one woman at the restaurant with Rodriguez.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, were also seen taking a VIP tour of Citi Field in Queens, New York, on Wednesday, amid reports they could buy the New York Mets.



The Hustlers star’s latest sighting with Maluma comes one month after the musicians -- who collaborated on an album for their upcoming movie, Marry Me -- teased fans by sharing photos of them in the studio together.



"🎶 Pase lo que pase ‘toy pa’ ti ... 🎶 Are you ready? 😎😎 @Maluma 🔥🔥," Lopez captioned the pic.





Maluma, who recently released a new single, "Hawái," also shared a fun snap showing the two working together.

The Colombian heartthrob previously dished to ET about his incredible experience on set with Lopez on Marry Me.