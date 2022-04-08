Jennifer Lopez Announces Engagement to Ben Affleck

Lopez announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video, Lopez fights back tears and shows her stunning green ring, saying, "You're perfect." Lopez's sister, Lynda, shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So this happened. Love you @jlo #benaffleck."

The 52-year-old singer recently sparked speculation that she and 49-year-old Affleck were engaged after she stepped out wearing a ring on her left ring finger while out furniture shopping.

On Twitter, Lopez teased a "major announcement" on Friday, adding a ring emoji to her handle.

Affleck and Lopez previously got engaged in 2002, when he proposed with a memorable pink ring, but called it off in 2004. They remained on friendly terms before reconnecting romantically following her split from her ex, Alex Rodriguez. The two haven't been shy about showing PDA and became Instagram official in July 2021 when Lopez shared a steamy pic of the two kissing during her 52nd birthday celebration.

The couple has also been spotted hanging out with her children with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony -- 14-year-old twins Max and Emme -- and in August, Lopez was seen picking out necklaces for Affleck's daughters , 16-year-old and 13-year-old Seraphina. Affleck also shares 10-year-old son Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

In July 2021, a source told ET that the two were making each other a priority.

"J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around," the source said. "Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

"When Ben reached out to J.Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship," the source continued. "J.Lo has always had a love for Ben. Back in the day, Ben broke up with J.Lo because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame that the relationship brought, but now they are in an amazing place and have really learned what works for them as a couple."

Later that month, a source told ET that everything felt "100 percent natural" for Affleck and Lopez when it came to rekindling their romance.

"Once they rekindled, it was like no time had passed," the source said. "They couldn't be more in agreement. They feel at this point in their lives they were undeniably made for each other. Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that's what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it's like their relationship hardly takes any effort."

Their loved ones also appear happy for the couple. When Affleck's best friend, Matt Damon, was asked about their relationship in July 2021, Damon commented, "I have to say, the press was particularly terrible to them, like, 18 years ago. What's nice is that at least they're being nice this time around."

A month later, a source told ET that it was nice for Damon to see Affleck "be in such a great place in his life and in his relationship."

"Matt is glad that J.Lo and Ben are back together in this new, more mature way," the source said. "Ben is doing really well and all of his friends can see that."

As for their exes, there's also no bad blood.

"Jen Garner and Marc Anthony are continuing to be supportive and there doesn't seem to be any ill will across the board," a source told ET in July 2021. "They all just want what's best for each other and their families."

In March 2022, a source told ET that an engagement was an "ongoing conversation" between the couple.

"Ben and Jen can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together," the source said. "Jen and Ben are incredibly supportive of each other. Ben is Jen's number one fan and he completely champions her and always tells her how great he is. He loves talking about her different projects. She is a huge supporter of his too, but Ben really can't stop telling everyone how smart and hardworking she is."



"They actively talk about what didn't work in the past and use those experiences to strengthen their relationship now, for the future and for the sake of themselves and their families," the source continued. "They are committed to having a healthy, everlasting relationship."