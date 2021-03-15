Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Kids 'Want Them to Work Things Out,' Source Says

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's kids hope their parents can work things out. The superstars have spent the last four years as a blended family -- and a source tells ET their kids hope that continues to be the case.

"J.Lo and A-Rod are still engaged, but like all couples experience, they are having some difficulties," ET's source says, after reports over the weekend that they had split. "They had been going to therapy last year to help sort through things out in their relationship."

"Both J.Lo and A-Rod's kids definitely want them to work things out and want their parents to be happy, whatever that might entail," the source adds. "Their kids have grown to be so close and they are all hoping for the best. They still love each other and remain together."

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez is dad to 16-year-old daughter Natasha and 12-year-old daughter Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have shared cryptic posts and cast doubt on reports of a split over the weekend.

The former MLB star -- who told TMZ on Saturday that he's "not single" -- tagged Lopez in his Instagram Stories on Monday while wishing fans a "Happy Monday." "New week. New day. Onward, upward," the 45-year-old athlete wrote.

Lopez, meanwhile, shared a video of her own to TikTok. "Sunday brunch playlist," she captioned the clip, set to rapper Saweetie's song, "Pretty B**ch Freestyle."

In the video, Lopez, 51, shared a series of screenshots from recent headlines, including one report that claimed she and Rodriguez had called off their engagement and split after four years together. "I ain't worried 'bout a blog or a b**ch," Saweetie raps during that section of the compilation video, followed by a clip of Lopez declaring, "You're dumb."

