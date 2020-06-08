Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Tour Citi Field Amid Reports They Might Buy the New York Mets

Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez could be one step closer to buying the New York Mets.

The lovebirds were spotted out and about in Queens, New York, on Wednesday, taking a VIP tour of Citi Field, which is the home field of the baseball team.

Lopez, 51, sported a white floral summer dress with her hair pulled back in a tight bun for the outing, while Rodriguez, 45, opted for a powder blue dress shirt and khakis. The two took precautions by wearing matching black masks to stay safe from the coronavirus.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Lopez and Rodriguez, along with other star athletes like Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, are part of a group of investors in a bid to buy the Mets. According to the outlet, the group has already submitted its initial bid of $1.7 billion, with hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen currently holding the top bid of $2 billion.

"Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it's pretty cool," Urlacher told ESPN. "It's especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You've got Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It's great to be in a group with them."

"This is a crazy opportunity," added Kelce. "I had a chance to meet Alex Rodriguez a couple years ago and just told him how much of a fan I was as a kid of him. I'm very thankful for the success that I've had in the NFL, to have an opportunity like this come across the table. I couldn't think of a more unique set of people to be in charge of this."

Hear more in the video below.