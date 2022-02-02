Jennifer Lopez Addresses Claims She and Ben Affleck Recreated 'Jenny from the Block' Music Video

Fans went wild last summer when photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly recreating the yacht scene from the "Jenny From the Block" music video surfaced. In pictures captured at the time, the 52-year-old songstress sported a bikini as she laid on the luxury boat, while Affleck placed his hand on her butt.

Fans went into overload with theories as it reminded them of the clip from the music video that was released almost 20 years ago. Now, J.Lo is setting the record straight about the photos.

"We were just on the boat! There was no recreation,” the Marry Me actress told People. "I was lying down...It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn't know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!"

The "I'm Real" singer admitted that the theory was “funny.”

"Jenny From the Block" was released in 2002, at the start of Lopez and Affleck's romance. The pair called it quits in 2004, before rekindling their love in 2021.

According to Lopez, this time around, the pair is doing things a little differently when it comes to their high-profile romance. "We learned our lesson the first time. To hold it sacred,” she said in a profile with The New York Times.

"You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time," Lopez explained. "There’s a part of it that, yes, we’re together. But there’s a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago."

Last month, a source told ET that Lopez and Affleck have found continued support in each other. "Ben and Jen have both been busy working. Ben is just happy with life right now and it's been a while since his friends have seen him in such positive spirits. Jen helps bring out his best self,” the source said.

"His career is going well, and he has so many projects lined up. He is really proud of The Last Duel and happy that Matt and him got to do it together. Jen is so supportive and is always pumping him up and saying how talented he is. He has been working out as well and feels great," the source added. "He has always been funny, creative, smart and caring, but the difference lately is he is always smiling and happy. You can tell he just is so positive and appreciative of how great things are going right now.”