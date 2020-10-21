Jennifer Lawrence Gives Rare Interview About Married Life With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is giving fans a rare glimpse inside her married life with Cooke Maroney!

The 30-year-old actress was a guest on her favorite podcast, Dear Media's Absolutely Not, on Wednesday, where she spoke with host Heather McMahan about everything from her husband-approved slumber parties to quarantine life, her one Bachelorette party regret and more.

Lawrence told McMahan that she's always been a fan of sleepovers with friends, and none of that has changed since saying "I do" to Maroney. In fact, the actress' most recent slumber party happened just one night before she filmed the new podcast interview.

"I never know the end of the hangout. Like, I'm married and I have slumber parties like once a week," Lawrence joked. "My friend came over [last night] and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest."

"He knows the drill. My best friend in the entire world, we used to have sleepovers all the time," she added. "Then she got married when we were pretty young. I was like, 24 and I was like, 'Well, I understand. It's going to change. You're going to get married.' She was like, 'Oh, it's not.' And we still, to this day -- she's been married for seven years -- we love a girly slumber."

Lawrence continued on, telling McMahan that before her and Maroney's nuptials, she even threw a "major sleepover" at her apartment for her Bachelorette party.

"But I will say, I regret not planning a big one," Lawrence confessed. "Because my friend was getting married close to me and I went to her Bachelorette and ... it was the most fun weekend of my entire life."

Nowadays, Lawrence is just enjoying life at home with Maroney amid the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted, however, that all the extra quality time hasn't been so bad on her end.

"I am actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who's ever lived," she said. "Like Cooke's biggest joke with me, he's like, 'Oh, you want to go directly back to the apartment babe?' Or like, 'Oh no, you have to stay in bed again today.'"

During another portion of the podcast, Lawrence also opened up about why she's choosing not to vote Republican in the upcoming election.

"It's extremely hard to talk about politics, and you don't want to. I'm an actor, I want everybody to see my movies," she said. "I grew up Republican and the first president, my first time voting, I voted for John McCain."

"But for me, when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything because this is an impeached president who's broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy," she continued. "It just feels like there's been a line drawn in the sand."

For more from the podcast, watch the player at top, and read the latest on Lawrence and Maroney below.