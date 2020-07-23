Jennifer Garner Tears Up While Looking Back On Her Kids' 'Year Full of Transitions'

Jennifer Garner is reflecting on how being in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her children. The 48-year-old actress, who shares Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, got emotional while discussing the topic during an Instagram Live session with yoga and meditation instructor Chelsea Jackson Roberts.

"I feel so lucky. I've been in the luckiest possible circumstance. I have a roof, I have food, I have health, and so does my family. So I have no complaints," Garner acknowledged, before turning her attention to her kids.

"I'm really thinking about my kids. And what their experience is going to be," she said.

While Garner noted that her children are "so lucky" to have access to the internet and "excellent teachers who can teach over Zoom," she also spoke about how the current world circumstances can be hard on them.

"That is a one in a million possibility in this world. And yet, it's also a depressing one," she said of her kids' privilege during this time. "What is this year full of transitions going to look like for kids? For my family? How can I keep joy in learning for them? Or help them just continue to find their resilience? And I think that's where I am today."

As the instructor praised Garner for her openness and thoughtful response, the actress took off her glasses to wipe away tears.

"I think it's easy to focus on how lucky you are, and that is true. And I do and I am," she said. "But you have to also let the other stuff be there at the same time, it has to coexist."

"It is heavy. It's heavy for everyone," Garner continued. "And it's just, how do kids in this world not just live in all this heaviness?"

