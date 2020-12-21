Jennifer Garner Sends 'Huge Love' to 'Juno' Co-Star Elliot Page

Jennifer Garner is showing her support for Elliot Page after he recently came out as transgender. The two starred in the 2007 romantic comedy Juno, which earned Page an Oscar and a Golden Globe nomination.

Over the weekend, Page posted a selfie to thank his fans. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

Garner responded to the post, writing, "Major, huge love to you, Elliot. ♥️"

In Juno, Page portrays Juno MacGuff, a pregnant teenager who decides to put her child up for adoption, and meets Vanessa Loring, played by Garner, who is desperate to be a mother.

In addition to Page's Oscar nomination, the movie was nominated for Best Picture at the 2008 Academy Awards while Diablo Cody won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and director Jason Reitman was nominated for Best Director.

Earlier this month, when Page initially revealed he is transgender, everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to Anna Kendrick spoke out in support of him.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," Page wrote in part. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."