Jennifer Garner Says Working With Mark Ruffalo Is an 'Instant Comfort'

Jennifer Garner feels comfortable with Mark Ruffalo. The 48-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's Good Morning America, and opened up about playing a couple with Ruffalo, whom she worked with in 2004's 13 Going on 30 and again in the upcoming flick, The Adam Project.

"It was wonderful," she said of reuniting onscreen with Ruffalo. "We were playing a married couple and we just had this instant comfort and obviously there's just such a connection and a warmth."

"It was actually a really beautiful experience to revisit that relationship," she added.

Earlier this month, Garner took to Instagram to share pics from the set of the sci-fi flick, which follows a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Ryan Reynolds stars as Garner and Ruffalo's adult son in the film.

In one of the shots Garner shared, she leaned in for a kiss with Ruffalo, who smiled as he patiently awaited for the smooch. The photo comes after Garner and Ruffalo posed for a reunion selfie last month.

While fans wait to see Garner and Ruffalo reunite onscreen, they can watch the actress in Yes Day, which is set to debut March 12 on Netflix.

Garner stars alongside Édgar Ramírez in the upcoming comedy, which shows what happens when, for 24 hours, the couple's kids make the rules. Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla star as the pair's children.

"This has been such a hard year for moms. We have had to say 'No, no, no.' We've had to watch our kids be home, miss out on things. It is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids miss something they have looked forward to or just how hard it has been to see them isolated and on Zoom every day... this is a breath of fresh air," Garner told ET. "This is a wish-fulfillment day of yes, and it is just so fun to watch moms watch the movie."