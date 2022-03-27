Jennifer Garner Makes Elegant Arrival at 2022 Oscars

It's the furthest thing from a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day now that Jennifer Garner has arrived at the 2022 Oscars.

The Adam Project actress stepped out for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday donning a red strapless gown by Brandon Maxwell. Garner paired her stunning look with dangling earrings, a sparkly bracelet and several rings.

During the show, Garner has the honor of presenting one of the awards, along with fellow stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Zegler, Jason Momoa, Lady Gaga, J.K. Simmons, Lily James, John Travolta, Stephanie Beatriz, Simu Liu, Zoe Kravitz, Rami Malek, Jamie Lee Curtis and Venus and Serena Williams, who have also been tapped to hand out golden statuettes.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

It's been four years since Garner was last seen at the star-studded event. She most recently attended in 2018, where she wowed in an unmissable cobalt blue gown by Versace. At the time, she was tasked with presenting the show's In Memoriam tribute.

