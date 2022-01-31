Jennifer Beals Joining 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 2

ET has confirmed that Jennifer Beals is joining Law & Order: Organized Crime, making her the latest big name to be cast on the NBC crime procedural spinoff following the return of Christopher Meloni’s character, Det. Elliot Stabler.

Beals, who can currently be seen as Madam Garsa on The Book of Boba Fett, will recur as the wife of the series’ newest antagonist, drug kingpin and leader of the Marcy organization, Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson).

The role also marks her return to Dick Wolf’s Law & Order franchise after appearing in a 2007 episode of the original series.

The news comes as Dylan McDermott is set to wrap up his two-season arc as internet cartel leader Richard Wheatley before moving onto the CBS series FBI: Most Wanted.

Following McDermott, Organized Crime has seen Stabler’s team face off with Congressman Leon Kilbride (Ron Cephas Jones), Albi Briscu (Vinnie Jones), Jon Kosta (Michael Raymond-James) and Sebastian McClane (Robin Lord Taylor).

In addition to Boba Fett and Organized Crime, Beals can also be seen reprising her role as Bette Porter on Showtime’s L Word revival, The L Word: Generation Q.