Jennifer Aniston's Photo Booth Birthday Tribute to Kate Hudson Has Us Missing Girls Night

Where do we sign up to join this squad?

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to wish Kate Hudson a happy birthday, and their photo booth pics have us both missing our friends and wishing the actresses were our friends.

Aniston and Hudson are joined by Gwyneth Paltrow in the silly throwback pics, which show them hamming it up for the camera, while Hudson keeps her martini glass close.

"Happy birthday @katehudson," Aniston wrote alongside the four pics, each featuring a different goofy face. "Sending you lots of love and [cocktail emoji]. Wish I could squeeze you today."

Hudson's other celeb pals also took to social media to wish her a happy birthday, but it was her mom, Goldie Hawn, who delivered the most heartfelt message.

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson 🎂🎁!!!" she wrote. "I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud! ❤️❤️❤️”

Hudson wrapped up her 41st birthday with a special cake and a "six foot surprise parade party."

"I felt so much love today and I just want all of you guys to know that all of your birthday messages were seen and felt," the actress said in a message on her Instagram Story. "It made my day, so thank you."

