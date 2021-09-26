Jennifer Aniston Says She's Ready to Date Again and Reveals What She's Looking for in a Man

Jennifer Aniston is ready to be in a relationship again. The 52-year-old actress got candid about where she is in her love life during her appearance on SiriusXM's Lunch With Bruce podcast, and said she was open to dating again.

Aniston split from her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2018. Although she told host Bruce Bozzi she's ready to give love another shot, it's been difficult to meet people due to the pandemic. She said nobody has caught her eye just yet.

"No one of importance has hit my radar yet," she said. "But I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another. I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman. Without, um, being a part of a couple where I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So, there was something really nice about taking the time."

Aniston noted that she wasn't a fan of online dating.

"No gingers and no Raya please," she said, referring to the celebrity dating app. "I'm an old school girl."

"There it is, chemistry, and you see each other from across the room," she also said about the type of connection she's looking for. "People don't come up to people anymore, people don't do that. It's weird."

As for what she's looking for in a man, she agreed with Bozzi that the first kiss was "pretty important."

"That, and also the ease at which the conversation flows the first time," she shared. "That's kind of a good indicator, confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor, please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, um, kind to people, you know, it's just very few necessities."

"Fitness is important and not just about, like, how you look ... I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I am 80," she added.

Meanwhile, Aniston also recently spoke with The New York Times, and talked about how unexpectedly emotional the much-watched HBO Max Friends reunion was for her and her co-stars.

"We all had such blissful ignorance going into the reunion," she shared. "We were thinking, 'How much fun is this going to be, to go back to Stage 24 exactly the way it was, exactly the way we left it.' But it was a sucker punch to the heart. It turns out that it's not so easy to time travel."

"[When Friends ended in 2004], we were all bright eyed and bushy-tailed, looking toward the future," she continued. "But there was a lot to come for everyone -- hard truths and changes and loss and babies and marriages and divorces and miscarriages. One of the real emotional things for me was the realization was that times were so much simpler then. For one thing, we didn't have social media the way we have now."

ET spoke with Aniston earlier this month, and she talked about the dating rumors between her and her Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, after they revealed during the reunion that they had crushes on one another off-camera as well.

"That was bizarre," Aniston said. "I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother. But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."