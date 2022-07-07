Jennifer Aniston Mourns 'Morning Show' Camera Assistant Gunnar Mortensen Who Died 'Suddenly and Tragically'

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on Thursday to mourn the death of a The Morning Show camera assistant, Gunnar Mortenson.

"This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortenson," Aniston wrote on her Instagram story. "As a camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job. In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars during this difficult time. We are going to miss you Gunnar 💔"

Instagram

Aniston attached two photos of Mortenson, one with his wife and son and another with just his son, and the link to Keely's GoFundMe. The fundraiser is organized by the Los Angeles chapter of the International Cinematographers Guild, and explains that Mortenson died on "Monday, July 4, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident."

Below the description, the page is filled with comments honoring Mortenson's memory and the donations have surpassed $100,000. "We are absolutely speechless and heartbroken," one donor wrote. "We love you Keely & Lars and anything that you need please don’t hesitate. ❤️"

The second season of The Morning Show premiered in September 2021, starring Aniston alongside Reese Witherspoon, and also featured Hasan Minhaj, Will Arnett, Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Nestor Carbonell. The show was renewed for a third season in February, but a release date has not yet been announced.