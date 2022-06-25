Jennifer Aniston Makes Surprise Appearance on Daytime Emmys to Pay Tribute to Her Dad John Aniston

Jennifer Aniston reeled off all the achievements her father, John Aniston, has accomplished in his storied career in television, making it convincingly clear why he deserved the 2022 Daytime Emmy's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Friends star appeared remotely during Friday's show to honor her father, who for nearly four decades has played the role of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. John's co-star, Suzanne Rogers, came out first with a brief spiel before turning things over to Jennifer, who appeared on video.

"This is truly a special moment for me," she said. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

She added, "For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

The only thing better than winning the #DaytimeEmmys Lifetime Achievement Award is having it presented to you by your daughter, Jennifer Aniston.❤️



Congratulations John Aniston! pic.twitter.com/IjNGc3UE4r — CBS (@CBS) June 25, 2022

After the video montage played John's TV highlights throughout his distinguished career, the crowd roared with a thunderous applause and a standing ovation. John couldn't attend the event, so Rogers accepted the award on his behalf.

Ahead of the big night, Days of Our Lives star Eric Martsolf told ET the best advice he ever got from John himself.

"John Aniston is my grandfather on Days of Our Lives. He's receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award [at this year's Daytime Emmys]. He said the coolest thing to me," Martsolf remembered. "I had one of those days where I was bitching about the amount of time that we were on set. I was just having one of those days, like, 'Oh, we have a lot to do today, John.' And he's like, 'Beats working for a living.' And I was like, 'Yeah, you're right!'"

"He's never viewed what he does over there at that studio as work," Martsolf continued. "It's play, and if you can get a check while playing for a living, you run out of reasons to leave that environment... I thought I would do soaps for a year, but I genuinely ran out of reasons to leave."