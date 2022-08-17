Jenna Ortega Steps Into a Kooky Nightmare in Netflix's 'Wednesday' Trailer

One day after Netflix dropped the first image of Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, the streamer has released the official trailer for its anticipated new series, Wednesday!

The two-minute trailer opens with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), in her signature braided pigtails, polka dot dress and black shoes as she walks down the hallway of her old school -- her mere presence causing everyone to stare. She's a girl on a mission as she makes her way through the school to the pool, where the water polo team is holding practice. When she warns one of the members of the water polo team not to mess with her brother, her threat isn't without consequences as she drops two bags of piranhas into the pool, leaving the team frantically swimming to safety. Unfortunately for her target, he's not so lucky.

It's what's led Wednesday to turn over a new leaf as the family relocates to Nevermore, the place where her parents met. "Finally you will be among peers who understand you," Morticia (Zeta-Jones) tells her daughter as Wednesday is introduced to her new school. "Maybe you'll even make some friends."

When one of her new classmates approaches her and asks if she'd like to "take a stab at being social," Wednesday has no problem zeroing in on a choice word: "I do like stabbing..."

But, according to Wednesday, her new home isn't all it's cracked up to be. "Little did I know, I'd be stepping into a nightmare full of mystery, mayhem and murder," Wednesday says, with a small hint of a smile. "I think I'm going to love it here."

Watch the official trailer below.

In the eight-episode series, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Last September, Zeta-Jones dished on her excitement about playing the iconic mother. "I'm just about to start shooting in Romania," she shared at the time. "I'm so excited to be working with the great Tim Burton, and the makeup and costume designer who I've worked with before, and with Luis Guzmán, playing Gomez, who I worked with on Traffic. It's going to be a really great camaraderie. I'm really looking forward to it."

Ortega spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet in June about stepping into the shoes of Wednesday for the anticipated series.

"I feel very lucky to have been able to portray Wednesday Addams as a teenager and to watch her go off into boarding school and insert herself in a place full of outcasts where she still remains an outcast in a world of outcasts," she told ET at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. "It's kind of an interesting world and perspective to see her in and the thing about Wednesday is we’ve never seen her onscreen for such a long period of time. She’s always been the one-line joke. So, I think it’s really interesting doing an eight-episode series and creating a deeper emotional arc for her and giving her a bit more range than she has had previously. It’s not always jokes there, which is interesting."

Wednesday premieres this fall on Netflix.