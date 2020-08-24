Jenna Bush Hager Mourns the Death of Her Father-in-Law John Hager

Jenna Bush Hager is mourning the death of her father-in-law, John Hager. The 38-year-old Today co-host and daughter of former President George W. Bush took to Instagram on Monday to share the news of their family's tragic loss.

"We lost my father-in-law, John Hager, Sunday morning. He was a giant of a man—although, I never saw him stand," she wrote. "He lived with polio — paralyzed from the waist down — in a wheel chair, for forty five years. Despite it all he lived life to the fullest — and was compassionate, curious and kind. And boy, will we miss him but as Poppy said: he is in a better place — 'in heaven, out of his wheel-chair and running.'”

Jenna also spoke with co-anchor Hoda Kotb during Monday's show about her husband, Henry Hager's, father, saying, "I feel so lucky that he was mine."

John served as the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and was the first person with a disability to be elected to that office. Jenna also shared that he did 13 marathons in his wheelchair. He was 83 at the time of his death.

"He always played with the kids. He was on their level, he was down. His nickname, his name as a grandpa was Bumby," she said.

.@JennaBushHager remembers her father-in-law, John Hager, after he passed away over the weekend. She shares fond memories spending time with him over the years. pic.twitter.com/o2f95kWLuD — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 24, 2020

The emotional Today co-host also addressed viewers who might be going through similar situations.

"For any of you all who have lost somebody during this time, I empathize with you," she said. "Or if you have ailing or sick parents or grandparents, it's a hard time, but I think that what we can do is remember how precious these people are."