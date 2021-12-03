Jen Shah Gets Physical With Lisa Barlow in 'RHOSLC' Midseason Trailer

Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow are getting heated. In the midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, things get physical between Jen and Lisa after Jen accuses fellow castmate Meredith Marks of "playing" everyone.

"Jen, I can't go backwards," Lisa says in response. "Shut the f**k up," Jen replies, before appearing to lunge at Lisa as producers scramble to pull her away.

Aside from the drama with Lisa, the trailer teases Jen's legal woes being a major source of contention in the second half of season 2. At one point in the preview, Jen breaks down to her husband, Sharrieff Shah, over people's response to her legal troubles.

"Where the f**k is everybody?" she questions through tears. "I've been there for them this whole time. I didn't f**king do anything."

Jen is accused of operating a telemarketing scheme. In documents obtained by ET, federal authorities say she allegedly targeted "vulnerable, often elderly working class people." In April, Jen pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. She faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

Mary Cosby is there to offer support to Jen, though. "I pray to God you're guilty," she's says at one point, before quickly correcting, "[I mean], you're innocent."

"I am innocent," Jen replies.

Elsewhere, Lisa has her own problems with Meredith, exclaiming, "You're the f**king liar. Meredith, I'm f**king mad. I'm not going to f**king stop."

Mary, meanwhile, seems to draw the ire of newcomer Jennie Nguyen, as Jennie tells Mary to "run the f**k away" as she throws a glass at her.

Mary also appears to take issue with Lisa, telling her she "comes across as two-faced." It's a two-way street, though, with Lisa confronting Mary over her controversial church.

"You don't even have a congregation," Lisa replies. "They're all leaving because they don't understand what they're even praying to or who they're praying to."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays on Bravo.