Jazmine Sullivan Says Doctors Have Cleared Her and She's Returning to Tour After Bout With COVID

Jazmine Sullivan is on the road to recovery and getting back onstage.

Sullivan originally had kicked off her Heaux Tales North American tour with a show in Vancouver on Feb. 14. The trek was expected to include stops in Houston, Atlanta, Brooklyn and Toronto, before concluding March 30 in Chicago. But on Feb. 23, the day of her Sacramento, California, show, the singer announced she had to cancel because she felt "extremely under the weather."

Initially, Sullivan told fans she had tested negative for COVID-19 and she wanted to take some time to rest her body and voice to ensure her future performances were solid. The next day, she revealed she had later tested positive for COVID-19.

"My doctor confirmed today that I’m positive with Covid. I am taking every precaution to isolate myself," Sullivan wrote. "I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you."

"We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision," she added. "As soon as we have more information in regards to tickets and rescheduling, ticket holders will be notified via email."

Tour update. This is really disappointing but we will figure it out. pic.twitter.com/bp1a0aLetx — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) February 25, 2022

Sullivan ended up canceling the next six shows, including a stop in Houston last Thursday.

But on Wednesday morning, the "Pick Up Your Feelings" singer announced that she had been cleared by her doctors to return to touring. She asked that her fans bear with her, writing, "I'm still recovering from the affects [sic] of COVID. But I really miss u all and I'm going to do my best to continue on w the tour! See you there!"

After Atlanta, Sullivan has 12 more shows on her tour.

The singer recently earned three NAACP Awards, scoring wins for Outstanding Female Artist, Album and Soul/R&B song. Although she wasn't able to receive them in person, Sullivan took to Instagram to share her gratitude, writing, "Thank you @naacpimageawards for this recognition and for always upholding and showcasing Black Excellence. I’m honored. 🙏🏾"