Jay Leno Says He Suffered 3rd-Degree Burns and May Need Skin Grafts After Car Fire

Jay Leno says he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafts after a scary incident at his garage.

The famed comedian and former host of The Tonight Show spoke to TMZ from his hospital bed and told the outlet that he was in the middle of working on his 1907 White Steam Car over the weekend, fixing a clogged fuel line. Problem was, TMZ reported, a fuel leak triggered gasoline to spray on his face and hands.

Things only got worse from there when, almost simultaneously, a spark triggered an explosion. The outlet reports the explosion set Leno on fire, but it was his fast-thinking friend, Dave, who sprung into action and put out the flames. The explosion left Leno with severe third-degree burns on the left side of his face. TMZ reported that the explosion did not burn his eyes or ears. The comedian is expected to be hospitalized for up to 10 days.

On Monday, Leno told ET, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

While speaking to ET, George Swift, who works with Leno at the garage, offered more details about the scary incident.

"It was a steam car. This steam was made by gas. It got sprayed, as a gas," Swift said. "... [Leno] called me and he told me there was a fire and the fire department is coming."

Swift told ET that Leno never lost consciousness during the incident and added, "He's a tough guy. He's going to be fine. It's nothing life-threatening. He's in great spirits. But, you know, it's going to take a while... He's in the burn center. He's getting the best care."

Leno is currently recovering at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, California.

"Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," the hospital's spokesperson said in a statement. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States.'"