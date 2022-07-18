Jason Oppenheim Coordinates Early Birthday Celebration for Ex Chrishell Stause

When they're not busy selling Sunset, they're celebrating each other!

Such was the case for Chrishell Stause and her Selling Sunset co-stars -- including Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz and Chelsea Lazkani -- ahead of the actress' 41st birthday. Chrishell revealed in an Instagram post that she headed out to dinner with Emma Hernan and learned that it was actually an early birthday surprise celebration for her, coordinated by Emma and none other than Chrishell's ex-boyfriend and boss, Jason Oppenheim.

"I have the BEST friends 🥰," the guest of honor wrote on Instagram. "So my actual bday is Thursday July 21st, & thought I was just going to dinner with @emmahernan. Bday elves Emma & @jasonoppenheim coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise!"



She added, "I walked in and only saw @theninaparker at first & just was excited she was at the same restaurant😆 The video of me realizing makes me laugh so much-had no clue -you guys are GOOD! I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast-my 1st ever surprise bday party! My lil emo cancer heart is soooo grateful for the best friends a girl could have♋️🥹🥰♥️#cancerseason #JulyBdays."

Judging by Jason's Instagram comment, it sounds like the party was a success. "We ❤️ you Chrishell! So much fun!" he wrote. "Can you Uber me some Advil and Pedialyte tho."

After less than a year of dating, he and Chrishell announced their split in December 2021. During the Selling Sunset reunion special, Chrishell confirmed that she is now dating Australian singer G Flip.

"I know she sells houses and just is an all-around boss, but she's so creative and really good at writing and storytelling and everything, so she helped come up with the creative with it," G Flip told ET of their music video, "Get Me Outta Here," which they starred in together. "As long as she was comfortable, then I was stoked. She's got acting chops because of her soaps and stuff, [but] me, I don't. So it was really nice having a co-star that when the cameras are go, it's just ready to go. She's a superstar... She's so awesome."

Meanwhile, Jason was recently spotted kissing model Marie-Lou in Greece. "Jason has been seeing Marie-Lou," a source told ET, "and trying to keep things private. He is happy and doing well."