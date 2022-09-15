Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair

Jason Momoa is giving fans a fresh glimpse of his bold new look.

The 43-year-old actor, who has long been known for his lengthy locks, recently teased a dramatic change in his signature hairstyle when he shaved the sides of his head in an effort to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics, documenting some of the haircut on Instagram. Now, he's showing off the full look, which includes a tribal tattoo on the side of his head.

"Chief of War comin', baby!" he shouts at the camera in a new Instagram reel, cheekily removing his hat as he boards an airplane. The action star declares that he's "Proud to be Hawaiian" in the clip, as he holds a pink carry-on bag, aluminum water bottle and shares that he's flying via Hawaiian Airlines to New Zealand.

Momoa kept the top of his hair long, pulling it back in a bun, but shaved both sides of his head. In his earlier post documenting the experience, he winced as he admitted, "I've never even felt the wind right there."

By the sounds of it, Momoa may be flying to New Zealand to begin production on his new Apple TV+ series, Chief of War. According to a report from Variety, the show is said to follow an epic telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

At the start of Momoa's video, he offers a shout-out to his "On the Roam" production company.

"Shaving off the hair," he announced earlier this month. "Doing it for single-use plastics. I'm tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s**t. S**t goes into our land, goes into our ocean. ... The things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So, please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me."

Momoa urges fans to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of canteens or aluminum alternatives.

