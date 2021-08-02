Jason Momoa Pushes Back Against Reporter's 'Icky' Question About 'Game of Thrones' Scene

Jason Momoa isn't afraid of speaking up in interviews. The See actor recently sat down for a Q&A with New York Times reporter David Marchese, and things turned cold after a question that Momoa found objectionable.

During the sprawling conversation, the interviewer asked Momoa about a scene in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones in which his character, the brutal warlord Khal Drogo, sexually assaulted Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen.

Marchese asked Momoa, "Do you think differently today about those scenes? Would you do one now? Do you have any regrets?"

Momoa explained that he felt "it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan."

"It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s what that character was. It’s not my job to go, 'Would I not do it?'" Momoa said. "I’ve never really been questioned about 'Do you regret playing a role?' We’ll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again."

It seems the question put Momoa off as the interview continued, with the star's responses becoming shorter to questions about other projects.

After a few more questions, Marchese began to wrap up the chat and Momoa strongly voiced his displeasure with the Game of Thrones question, saying that it "left a bad feeling in my stomach."

"When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what’s happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that," Momoa shared. "It just feels icky -- putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that."

"We’re not really allowed to do anything. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don’t get to come in and be like, 'I’m not going to do that because this isn’t kosher right now and not right in the political climate.' That never happens," he continued. "So it’s a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that."

Momoa's performance as Khal Drogo is largely considered his breakthrough role, and only lasted one season until the character's death. The pilot episode in question aired just over 10 years ago, in April 2011.