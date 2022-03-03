Jason Momoa Confirms He's Joining 'Fast and Furious 10,' Teases His Character (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa is ready for life in the fast lane. He's, in fact, joining Fast & Furious 10!

The Aquaman star confirmed the news Wednesday to ET's Rachel Smith at The Batman premiere in New York City, where he said, "Yeah, I'm going to do Fast 10" after being asked what's next on the horizon.

Momoa, who attended the premiere in support of his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz (who stars as Catwoman), acknowledged it's been a while since he's played a villain.

"I get to be the bad boy," he told ET. "A very flamboyant bad boy."

It was back in January when rumors emerged Momoa was on the verge of striking a deal to join the high-octane franchise. Momoa will star opposite Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. The film is slated to open in theaters on May 19, 2023.

The Fast Saga's verified Instagram account welcomed Momoa to the franchise with a picture of the superhero dressed to the nines in a tuxedo. The caption read, in part, "The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger."

Momoa signing on to the action film is a huge score for the franchise, this after Diesel failed to convince Dwayne Johnson to return to the box office powerhouse (F9 generated $726 million worldwide last summer) despite his very public plea.

It's worth noting, Momoa and The Rock are close friends who in the past have bonded over fatherhood. Momoa told ET back in October how they're "buds" and that he admires Johnson for "doing a lot of good things for the planet" and being a good father.

Fast and Furious 10, a working title, is the penultimate film of the franchise, which is expected to wrap with an 11th installment down the road.