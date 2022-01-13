Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split: A Look Back At Their 16-Year Romance

Another beloved Hollywood couple have called it quits. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are "parting ways in marriage."

The pair released a joint statement to Instagram on Tuesday, announcing the news and promising that the "love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived."

While the split appears to be amicable, it does bring to a close a romance that's endured for over 16 years. The pair share two children, and Momoa has been a stepfather to Bonet's daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz -- from her previous marriage to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

However, if her friendship with Kravitz -- and Momoa's famous friendship as well -- is any indication, it seems there's a chance for the whole family to remain close even after going their separate ways. So in memory of one of Hollywood's most celebrated romances, ET is taking a look back at Momoa and Bonet's heartfelt relationship.

2004/2005 -- First Sight

Different versions of the story have circulated regarding when Momoa and Bonet first sparked their relationship but they've both been adamant that their romance began the same day they met. The pair crossed paths when introduced to each other by mutual friends at a jazz club in Los Angeles.

"I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met," Bonet said in a profile piece for Net-A-Porter back in 2018. She explained that Momoa needed a ride home from the club that night and she offered to take him. Along the way they stopped for a drink and some food at a cafe, and something just clicked.

“In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do," Bonet recalled. “He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!"



July 2007 -- Baby Girl

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola, in July 2017. At the time, Bonet's first daughter, Zoe was already 18. However, Momoa came very close to missing his little girl's birth.

The actor spoke with Esquire magazine in 2019 and recalled how he was in Vancouver shooting Stargate: Atlantis when Bonet's water broke earlier than expected, while she was at home in Los Angeles. He said he had slept in that morning and "I missed about seventy calls. And I woke up and freaked the f**k out."

He rushed to the airport and there was one seat left on the plane. He barreled out of the plane when it landed past everyone else as fast as possible and got into the car his producers had hired to pick him up. "I go, like, ‘Dude, I don’t care, run all the lights…I’ll pay for everything.’ And I made it in the nick of time. I had about two hours with her in the tub, and my baby girl was born."



Nov. 2007 -- Marriage Rumors

Shortly after welcoming Lola, marriage rumors began swirling that the pair had tied the knot in secret. They never confirmed or denied the rumors, which only seemed to solidify them in many people's minds. However, it turns out it wasn't true, because the pair would actually get married in secret a full decade later.



Dec. 2008 -- Baby Boy Makes Two

The proud parents expanded their family in late 2008 when they welcomed their son, whose full name is Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. The name itself is apparently inspired by several different things -- Nakoa means "warrior" or "fighter," which is echoed in the name Wolf. Manakauapo is a combination of three Hawaiian words, "Mana," meaning spirit or energy, "Kaua," meaning rain or storm, and "Po," meaning dark. This was apparently due to the fact that Nakoa-Wolf was actually born on a dark and stormy night. Meanwhile, Namakaeha is Momoa's middle name.

Before giving birth, Bonet told People that she wasn't interested in finding out the sex of her baby. "When my friends ask me, I say, ‘I really don’t know,'" she said. “I love the mystery and I trust the mystery about it. It adds a whole other component at the end."



April 2013 -- Working Together

After years of dating, it took until Momoa's directorial debut with Road to Paloma for the pair to actually appear together on screen. Momoa directed, co-wrote, produced and starred in the drama thriller, which tells the story of a Native American man named Wolf who is on the run from the law after murdering the man who attacked his mother.

Speaking with Collider in February 2014, Momoa said acting opposite his wife in Road to Paloma was "definitely one of the hardest things I’d ever done in my life ‘cause it’s very close to us." However, Momoa added of getting to work with Bonet, "It’s an honor. In this business, we have to travel so far away from our families. We have two children, so if we can work together, that’s awesome."

In the film, the pair share a romantic chemistry that Momoa said was hard to capture.

"That was a motherf**ker. It was a very hard scene to shoot. She didn’t think so, but it was," he shared. "It was effortless and we got it in 15 minutes, but it was like trying to capture the first time we met, and yet have it be three times that."

After filming wrapped on Road to Paloma, Momoa was cast in the TV drama The Red Road, and was soon sharing the screen with Bonet again, this time in an antagonistic role.



Oct. 2017 -- Quiet Wedding Bells

Nearly 10 years after it was first reported and widely believed that the couple had gotten married in secret, the couple actually got married in secret. A source told ET at the time, "Lisa and Jason decided to make it official after years together."

The longtime couple got married at their house in Topanga, California, where their kids, her ex-husband and Momoa's friend Lenny Kravitz, were also in attendance. Aside from family, the small wedding was attended by several of Momoa and Bonet's famous friends, including Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, according to Us Weekly, who was first to break the news.

The following month, Momoa made it clear while speaking with ET that he wasn't thrilled someone had leaked the news of their wedding to the press. "I thought it would have stayed [secret], but some a**hole leaked it, and I will find you,” he said, faux-menacingly.



2017 Through 2020 -- Just Couple Goals Repeatedly

Feb. 2020 -- Super Bowl Spectacle

The pair shared the screen again -- this time the small screen -- in an ad for Rocket Mortgage that was made to run during the Super Bowl. It was a funny and cute look at how much Bonet would be willing to put up with because of how much she loves her husband, essentially.



Aug. 2020 -- Automotive Excellence

Momoa shared a short film to YouTube on Aug. 4, and revealed that he'd gone to great lengths to get his ladylove's first car -- a 1965 Ford Mustang -- back into perfect condition. The video documented his efforts and the hard work of professional restoration expert Misha Munoz with Divine 1 Customs in Las Vegas.

The video -- titled "MY WIFE'S FIRST MUSTANG" and directed by Damien Bray -- explained the background behind the car in question, which Momoa referred to as Bonet's "first love," and how it underwent a dramatic transformation.

The project was extensive, considering the rarity of the Mustang itself -- which was fitted with some specialized custom parts that had to be hunted down before the restoration could even begin. However, after a lot of manual labor and even more time, the pros turned the car into a gleaming, jet black work of automotive art.

"To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back -- riding in her first car when she was 17 -- I’m excited to see her face," Momoa said, after first getting a look at the finished restoration. "It’s come a long way, a long way."

Momoa had Bonet close her eyes when he brought her out to see his surprise and she could hardly believe what he'd managed to pull off.



Jan. 2022 -- Parting Ways

In a move that shocked fans across the world, Momoa and Bonet released a joint statement on Jan. 12 announcing that they had decided to call it quits.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage," the pair shared in a joint statement he posted to Momoa's Instagram.

"We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," he continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…"

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children," he concluded. "Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail ✨ J & L."