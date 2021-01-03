Jason Bateman and His Kids Filmed Their Golden Globes Appearance at Jennifer Aniston's House

Jason Bateman spent the 2021 Golden Globes with one of his friends! Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to reveal that Bateman and his kids filmed their award show appearance at her home.

Aniston posted the news alongside a pic of Bateman and his daughters -- Francesca, 14, and Maple, 9 -- whom he shares with his wife, Amanda Anka. In the shot, the trio sat behind a laptop with a ring light pointed at them.

"Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him," Aniston wrote alongside the pic.

A second post from Aniston, showed a man blocking the light coming into the room with a piece of art. "My paint by numbers finally found it's [sic] calling," she joked.

Aniston's third and final post revealed that Anka was also present during the show, along with two others who were taking pics and setting up Bateman's shot. "Takes a village," the actress wrote.

Bateman and his daughters appeared during the telecast, as the actor was up for Best Television Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Netflix's Ozark. The trophy ended up going to Josh O'Connor of the streaming service's period drama, The Crown.

Nominees including Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson, Mark Ruffalo and Andra Day also had their families appear with them during the show.