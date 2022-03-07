Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany React to Daughter Navy Possibly Dating Carrie Underwood's Son Jacob (Exclusive)

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are talking about their close friendship with Carrie Underwood. The couple spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura at the 2022 ACMs on Monday, where they were good sports about the possibility of their 3-year-old daughter, Navy, dating Underwood's 3-year-old son, Jacob, in the future.

Aldean and Underwood earned three nominations this year for their hit song, "If I Didn't Love You." When it was pointed out that Navy and Jacobs are the same age and that they could possibly be the next big country couple, Brittany wasn't opposed, though Aldean joked that Navy wasn't ever allowed to date.

"That's probably accurate, yeah," he cracks.

Brittany adds, "I feel like she does what she wants."

Aldean noted that Navy is already strong-willed at three years old.

"Yeah, I don't know if I am going to have much say in that," he shares of her future dating life. "We will see, she is pretty strong-headed, you know what I mean?"

Aldean also talked about his amazing experience collaborating with Underwood.

"It's been great, I mean this song has been, you know, a big song obviously for us all year," he says. "I had the idea for this song and to bring her in on it and it's nice when you have a plan and it works out. It's been a huge song this year, got nominated for three awards here and even a GRAMMY for this, so it's been a big one and she's been great. I have had a chance to perform it now a few times together and it's always fun."

Aldean later talked about his upcoming 10th album, Macon, Georgia, which is out in April.

"Well first of all it's crazy that I have been allowed to make 10 records over the years, you know, and that I am still, you know, out there and can still put out songs that people seem to still react to," he shares. "We get to come and be a part of these things and it's just a big honor for me just to still kind of be around and and a lot of times I still feel like I am the new kid on the block, which I know I am not. But it's been great, you know, it's been fun and just a testament to our songs that we have put out throughout the years, the fans and how well they support us and it's been great."

As for the possibility of a Las Vegas residency in the future, Aldean didn't shut the idea down.

"Maybe, I think that's something that, you know, I would entertain a little bit down the road," he comments. "I still enjoy going out in the road and travelling and getting on the bus and hanging out with my guys, I still enjoy that too much to postpone it and kind of just play here, but you know, I think at some point down the road it's something I would be open to and we will kind of just see where it goes. I like coming in, you know, once or twice a year right now and sort of just having some fun for a few days you know?"