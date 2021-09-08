Jasmine Tookes Marries Juan David Borrero in Stunning Ceremony in Ecuador

Congratulations are in order for Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero!

The 30-year-old model and the Snapchat executive tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Borrero's native Quito, Ecuador. The new Mrs. Borrero shared gorgeous photos on Instagram from her wedding, which she described as a "real-life fairytale."

"Still can’t believe I’m living in a real life fairytale with you @juandavidborrero ❤️ 9.4.21. I’m officially Mrs. Borrero ✨," Tookes captioned the slideshow. The model wore a breathtaking Zuhair Murad lace wedding dress with long sleeves and a high collar. It featured a detachable ball gown skirt, with a 15-foot long train that included a sequin and pearl embroidered lace train, per Vogue. She wore custom white satin heels by Sarah Flint and Ritani diamond earrings. The groom wore a double-breasted Armani tuxedo.

Tookes shared the moment she saw her finished gown in her Instagram Stories, as well as her trying it on for the first time.

"I wanted [Murad] to make my dress from the moment I walked in his first couture show,” she tells the magazine. "I sent him my inspiration, and he drew up the most beautiful and timeless dress that I have ever seen."

Tookes and Borrero met in 2016 and began dating shortly after. The two got engaged in September 2020, sharing the news in an Instagram post.

"Si, mi amor! ♥️ We’re engaged!!! 🥰😭," Tookes wrote alongside photos from Borrero's proposal.

"On the morning of September 21, 2020, he told me to pack my bags because we were going somewhere," the model tells Vogue of their proposal. "Our first stop was a restaurant called Rose Café, where we met."

She recalls being blindfolded until they arrived at the airport and landed in Utah, where they then took a helicopter.

"Before going to the hotel, we landed in between rocks in the middle of nowhere and sat and had Champagne and a charcuterie board," she shares. "A photographer hired to capture the moment disguised herself as a hotel staff member, and she told us to check out the lookout point after we were finished with our Champagne. Once we walked up there, I looked down on the ground, and [written there was], ‘Will you marry me?’ I was in complete shock. It was the sweetest, most thoughtful proposal that I could have ever imagined."