Jamie Spears Objects to Jodi Montgomery's Request for Security While Serving as Britney's Conservator

Jamie Spears is opposing Jodi Montgomery's request for additional security. In court docs obtained by ET on Thursday, lawyers for Britney Spears' dad, who's the conservator of her estate, formally opposed the singer's conservator's request that Britney's estate finance additional security for Jodi, saying that "such an expense is not reasonable, necessary, or proper."

Jodi filed her docs on Wednesday, claiming that she has been receiving threats of violence and death since Britney's explosive court statement in June. In the docs, Jodi asked for 24/7 security to be paid for by the estate, and claimed that Jamie was OK with such a request.

Per the most recent docs, though, while Jamie "is very concerned" about the "dangerous rhetoric" and "increasing number of threatening communications and social media posts" directed at people involved in Britney's case, he "objects to Ms. Montgomery’s request for 24/7 live security services for herself at a cost of over $50,000 per month to the Conservatorship Estate for an indefinite period of time."

The docs allege that Jodi "has not provided sufficient detail, specific facts, or special circumstances to justify such an expense," additionally claiming that she "improperly and inexplicably seeks to shift the burden of ensuring her safety" to Jamie.

In the docs, Jamie's lawyers note that Jodi is not the only person involved in the case who has received such threats, pointing to Jamie himself and Britney's former court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, as others who have experienced similar things.

The $50,000 estimated monthly cost of security, the docs state, "is not an expense that the Conservatorship Estate can sustain for multiple individuals for an extended, indefinite period of time."

"If the Court directs the Conservatorship Estate to pay for Ms. Montgomery’s 24/7 live security services as she requests, Mr. Spears contends fairness should dictate that everyone who claims he or she is being threatened should have the same security services as Ms. Montgomery," the docs read.

The docs additionally argue that 24/7 security services that Jodi has requested are not "reasonably necessary," adding that her local sheriff's department is aware of threats against her and "have added her to their patrol watch."

Jamie's lawyers also take issue with a portion of Jodi's docs that, according to them, means that the private security company "is left to determine the amount and duration of services to be provided, and Mr. Spears is to pay whatever is requested by the vendor." Jamie believes that such a setup would lead to "over-expenditure of funds of the Conservatorship Estate," per the docs.

Should the court grant Jodi's request against Jamie's wishes, he asks that it also "provide guidelines such as a sum certain which he is approved to spend to provide the additional protection requested by Ms. Montgomery, and specifically, any other limitations on the nature and scope of the security services to be provided, i.e., duration of services on a daily basis and generally, on-site security personnel, patrol vehicles, threat investigation, bodyguards, travel protection, etc."

"It is not appropriate for Mr. Spears to be put in the position of picking and choosing who among the many individuals impacted by the Conservatorship should be permitted to charge the expense of live security services to the Conservatorship Estate," the docs read. "As a licensed professional fiduciary, Ms. Montgomery should pay for any security services personally as a cost of doing business."

